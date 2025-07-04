Julie Bowen gets real about insecurities on 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

Julie Bowen opens up about her fears while returning to 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Julie Bowen got real about her fears while returning for Happy Gilmore 2.
The actress, who played Virginia Venit in the original film, admitted that she was scared she might be replaced by a younger woman this time around.
While talking on the Inside of You podcast, the Modern Family star said she never thought she would be asked to come back.
“I didn’t think they’d bring me back at all. I mean, who would I even play? He’s probably got a younger woman now,” the actress shared with a nervous laugh.
Julie first starred with Adam Sandler in the original Happy Gilmore, which came out in 1996. But even back then, she was not sure she would land the role.
The actress recalled: "I read and they were relieved. They were visibly relieved. I go, ‘What’s going on?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, some of these girls are just so aggressively sexy.’ And I was like, ‘That’s a bad thing?'"
However, Julie joked that she thought Sydney Sweeney would replace her in Happy Gilmore 2.
