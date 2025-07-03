Diddy denied bail as he awaits sentencing: A timeline of what's next

The music mogul remains behind bars since September 2024

Sean ‘Diddy” Combs is not out of the woods just yet.

On Wednesday, July 1, the music mogul was found guilty on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution involving his ex-girlfriends Cassandra “Cassie Ventura” and “Jane Doe.” However, the jury found Combs not guilty on two of the most serious charges he faced: sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Though he was previously facing possible life in prison, the maximum sentence Combs can now receive is 20 years.

Despite his hopes to return home to his family while he awaits his sentencing, Combs has been denied bail by the judge.

When is Diddy’s sentencing?

Judge Arun Subramanian has scheduled Diddy’s sentencing for October 3, though he noted he’s open to moving it earlier at the defense’s request.

Is Diddy getting out of jail?

Despite his legal team’s plea for release, Diddy remains in federal custody where he has been since September 2024.

Judge Subramanian refused bail, citing a reported act of violence in June 2024 — while Combs was already under investigation — which “highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity for violence” according to the judge.

Per NBC News, Combs’ lawyers are seeking a sentence of 21 to 27 months, while prosecutors push for 51 to 63 months. He’ll also receive credit for time already served.

A remote hearing is set for July 8 to decide whether to advance the October date.

Diddy, who has consistently pleaded not guilty, was arrested last September after a year-long federal investigation.

His trial opened on May 12 after jury selection on May 2, during which the prosecution presented weeks of testimony from former associates and alleged victims. His defense opted not to call witnesses.