Diddy’s lawyers hint at next move after trial concludes

Diddy’s legal team maintains rapper’s innocence after final verdict

Sean Diddy Combs and his legal team is celebrating the partial victory in his s-x trafficking trial.

The 55-year-old music mogul was convicted for the charges of prostitution against him while he received an acquittal for the other charges, including racketeering and s-x trafficking.

What could have been a life in prison is now a 10 year in prison, and Diddy’s lawyers are prepared to take further action.

“I want to thank my client Sean Combs for trusting us. Myself and everybody here, this incredible dream team that he put together,” lawyer Teny Geragos said on Wednesday, July 2, as per Us Weekly.

“Without him, we would not be able to do this. He is incredible, and I want to thank him,” she added.

She also thanked the staff at Metropolitan Detention Centre where the disgraced rapper has been arrested since September 2024, saying, “Despite the terrible conditions at the MDC, I want to thank the good people who work there who ensured that we had a sufficient amount of time to prepare for trial.”

Geragos concluded with reasserting Diddy’s innocence as she said, “Sean Combs has not s--ually assaulted anybody, I’ve been saying this for months. We’ve said this with each lawsuit that came out, and today that was proven true.”

Nicole Westmoreland and Brian Steel from their team also made similar statements, with Steel saying, “I want to thank you all for being here and writing truthfully about a man wrongly tried for most of the crimes.”

While Westmoreland added that Diddy “battled for his freedom” and “for his innocence.”

March Agnifilo, one of the central members of Diddy’s team claimed, “Today’s a great victory. It’s a great victory for Sean Combs, it’s a great victory for the jury system.

However, he added, “We are not nearly done fighting. We are just getting started.”