Blake Lively’s 'desperate' attempts to reconnect with Taylor Swift revealed

Blake Lively ‘pleading’ for forgiveness to Taylor Swift amid legal war

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship seems to be a tale of old times at this point while the pop superstar has cut the actress off after betrayal.

The 37-year-old actress however, is not willing to give up trying to mend what once was a very close bond.

The Gossip Girl alum seems ready to do anything in her might just to rekindle her friendship with the Grammy winner, as a source told Heatworld magazine.

The insider claimed that the It Ends With Us star is “desperate” to fix things, adding, “Blake is devastated that things have gotten to this place, and she’s refusing to accept that their friendship is over. She’s been texting and calling Taylor, pleading for forgiveness.”

After Swift cut all ties with Lively after she got dragged into her lawsuit with Justin Baldoni, the source told the outlet that the Another Simple Favor actress swore that it was never “her intention to use Taylor.”

They continued, “It’s been twisted into this ugly thing and weaponised against her. To be cut off so abruptly has been one of the most painful experiences of her life.”

At this point, Lively is seemingly looking for any support she could find, although it appears that most of their mutual friends have “sided” with Swift.

Listing all the people she has asked for support, the insider added that she has found none and she would never forgive them.

“Blake’s desperately hoping that Taylor will forgive her, but of course, there’s no guarantee that she will be let back into her inner circle. Yes, the lines of communication are open – but when Taylor cuts someone off, it’s usually for life. Still, Blake isn’t ready to give up. She loves Taylor and misses her terribly, and she’ll do anything to fix this,” they concluded.