Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble spark tension rumours with public argument

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner got into public altercation at Bezos-Sanchez wedding

Kris Jenner, who attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Venetian wedding along with her daughters and boyfriend, Corey Gamble, appeared to be in an argument with boyfriend.

The 69-year-old socialite was seen having a tense exchange with boyfriend while leaving the wedding on Friday, and a lip reader has now managed to decipher what was said.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was allegedly expressing her demand to travel alone in a water taxi without sharing it with other guests, as lip reader Nicola Hickling told Daily Mail.

As the couple was heading out of the ceremony, Jenner was seen entering a water taxi with Gamble in tow.

Hickling alleged that Gamble, 44, told one of the staff members, “We’re happy to travel on our own. It’s what Kris would like to do.”

Jenner got prompted to tell him, “What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you … for God’s sake … I’d like to travel alone.”

The momager’s remark led Gamble to step out of the taxi and confirm with another porter that they would indeed be travelling alone.

However, Jenner kept her composure with the staff and was seen telling Gamble later, “Tell them I said thanks,” after they offered her a napkin for the journey through the waters.