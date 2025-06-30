Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s NYC date night with secret guest

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed 'low-key' date ahead of next NFL season

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their break by soaking up the time together before their demanding schedules force them apart.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the NFL star were spotted in New York City on Saturday night, June 28, as they reportedly headed for a dinner with a guest.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly headed for a dinner at San Vicente West Village with Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, as per Page Six.

Although Austin was not seen in any of the pictures, a source told the outlet that the trio met up at the exclusive club.

According to the insider, the Grammy winner, Travis and Austin “sat alone quietly” and “no one bothered them.”

The couple reportedly stayed a long time with Austin, after an intimate dinner at the spot known for its high privacy policy.

However, the lovebirds were pictured entering the eatery where Taylor was seen wearing a pink and white houndstooth Balmain dress with gold details, including chain straps and buttons on the front.

Travis, on the other hand sported a white short-sleeve dress shirt with black pants, matching loafers and shades.

The star athlete will get back on the field in September as the next NFL season starts, and the couple is spending most of their time together before that.

The Love Story songstress is also looking forward to support her boyfriend at most of his games since she would now have a freer schedule compared to the last two seasons when she was occupied with Eras Tour.