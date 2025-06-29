Ozzy Osbourne surprises fans with major update ahead of final performance

Ozzy Osbourne has recently surprised fans after he made major announcement ahead of final Black Sabbath performance on July 5.

Speaking with Metal Hammer magazine, the legendary musician revealed he wanted to record new music after the Back To The Beginning concert.

“I am very blessed to say my goodbyes with the help of so many amazing musicians and friends,” said the 76-year-old.

Ozzy told the outlet, “From the late 60s, we are probably one of the only bands where the original members are still alive and speaking with one another, as my wife says, it's an invisible bond that can't be broken.”

The musician opened up that he “enjoys” doing his own work as well as singing on other people’s work.

“For the foreseeable future, I will keep on recording if the projects interest me, it's very important,” he stated.

The final concert will mark Ozzy’s first performance after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.

During an interview on SiriusXM's podcast, the musician gave insight about his health condition.

The musician also expressed his concerns for performing one last time since he suffered a spinal injury in 2003 and a fall in 2019.

“I have got this trainer guy who helps people get back to normal. It's hard going, but he's convinced that he can pull it off for me. I'm giving it everything I've got,” explained Ozzy.

The musician continued, “It's endurance. The first thing that goes when you're laid up is your stamina.”

“I am having my blood pressure taken 15 times a day. I've got this device on my finger. It's a monitor to say how my heart rate is,” he added.