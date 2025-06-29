Taylor Swift finally unveils real reason for surprise TEU performance

Taylor Swift performed at Travis Kelce’s Nashville show for THIS reason

Taylor Swift surprised her fans with an impromptu performance of Shake It Off at Travis Kelce’s Tight End University event, and there was a sweet reason behind the surprise.

The 35-year-old pop superstar got on the stage last-minute, borrowing Chase Rice’s guitar to give the first performance since buying back her masters.

However, an insider revealed why the Anti-Hero hitmaker thought this would be a good idea, they said, "She thought it would be fun to perform, and it made sure eyeballs were firmly on the Tight End University that Travis holds very close to his heart," to Daily Mail.

They continued, "Travis was there at so many of her shows and even took part. She is now repaying the favour."

The 14-time-Grammy winner also announced to the audience that the performance was "[dedicated] to our favorite players" before she began singing.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen dancing, clapping and fully enjoying himself as he jammed to the Lover songstress.

Taking to Instagram, he also shared love for the performance by writing, "Turn me up Tay Tay!!!" on the NFL official account.