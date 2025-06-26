Ozzy Osbourne gets honest about working with THIS dream collaborator

Ozzy Osbourne has recently revealed his dream collaborator while speaking on a new episode of his SiriusXM show Ozzy Speaks.

The Black Sabbath frontman shared that he always wanted to collaborate with “Paul McCartney” when the show's co-host, Billy Morrison, asked Ozzy who his dream collaborator would be.

However, Ozzy added, “I would be honoured, but I couldn't…”

This is not the first time the 76-year-old musician expressed his desire to work with the Beatles bassist.

In a previous interview with Heat Magazine, Ozzy recalled he once requested Paul to play bass on one of his songs.

“Meeting Paul McCartney was phenomenal,” he told the outlet.

Ozzy explained, “I was in the studio at the same time as him and tried to get him to play bass on one of my songs.”

“But he said he couldn’t improve on the bassline that was there. I said, ‘Are you kidding? You could p--- on the record and I’d make it my life,’” stated the musician.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Ozzy talked about stage fright battle, noting his “head’s crazy…ADHD – I have that badly” ahead of his concert.

“I will have done the show and died a death before I even started my exercises. So, I try and put it on the back burner,” remarked the musician.

Meanwhile, Ozzy is all set to perform his last concert with Black Sabbath at the Back To The Beginning show at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5.