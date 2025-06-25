Taylor Swift calls Travis Kelce ‘favourite player’ during latest appearance

Taylor Swift cheers Travis Kelce on as he ‘shines’ during football event

Travis Kelce’s biggest fan is his own girlfriend, Taylor Swift .

The 35-year-old pop superstar showed support for her beau at his Tight Ends & Friends concert, where she gave a surprise performance as well.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker took the stage to perform for the first time since Eras Tour, and sang Shake It Off to an enthusiastic crowd on Tuesday, June 24.

Swift appeared every bit in love as she looked on with pride at seeing Kelce in his element as he organised the event for his annual summer training camp where tight ends "bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more."

Speaking about the Love Story songstress, a source told People Magazine that she “enjoys” nothing more than “letting him shine.”

The insider went on to say that the 14-time-Grammy winner “lights up” around her athlete boyfriend and the duo “stayed by each other’s side all while chit chatting and catching up with everyone" during the event at Nashville.

The concert came after the couple made their red-carpet debut according to Swifties, at the opening night ceremony of Kelce’s Tight End University a day earlier.

Before starting with her 2014 hit Shake It Off, Swift gave a shoutout to Kelce, calling him her “favourite player.”

“We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play, and these are the tight ends,” she said.