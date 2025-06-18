Jason Isaacs reflects on worst on-set experience with ‘global icon’

Jason Isaacs has recently called out unnamed “global icon”, revealing him as the being “the worst bully ever”.

In a new interview with Vulture magazine, the White Lotus star shared his reaction to the 2020 Backstage interview where he opened up about unnamed “famous, late, knighted actor literally physically shoved me out of the shot with his elbows”.

“Did worse than that. Was the worst bully ever and a global icon,” said the 62-year-old.

Jason mentioned, “Did all the old tricks of doing a completely different performance off-camera than on. Yeah, it sucked. I’d never seen anything like it.”

The Words of War actor mentioned that before working together on the project, he greatly expressed his admiration for the actor and would have “licked the ground that this person walked on”.

“Mostly, what I judge on set is bad behaviour,” remarked the Scoob actor as he listed off “selfishness, cruelty, bullying, or people complaining to the person who’s getting them dressed, who doesn’t get in a year what they earn in a day to pick their filthy underwear off the floor”.

Jason denied to give any names as the actor explained there is “no value, other than masochism and sabotage, in telling people the truth about people I’ve worked with or experiences I’ve had”.

“I have stories. I know where all the bodies are buried,” stated the actor.

Meanwhile, Jason added, “I often fantasise about doing a junket and telling the truth, and when I win the lottery, possibly that will be the case… Acting is all about secrets.”