Blake Lively asks for favour from judge in Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively has filed a motion asking the court for a "protective order" to block Justin Baldoni from accessing her text messages with Taylor Swift as their nasty legal battle rages on.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, Lively claims that her communication with Swift is "not central" to her complaint against the actor and are "irrelevant" to his Wayfarer production company's claims.

Lively's team alleges that Baldoni and his team have repeatedly used Swift's name as part of their media strategy, and that their pursuit of her exchanges with the pop star is part of a long-planned "tactic" to leverage Swift and her fans.

"Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties are still demanding access to Taylor Swift's private communications—despite having already subpoenaed and then withdrawn that subpoena after they 'got all they needed,'" a spokesperson for Lively told the outlet.

Baldoni initially dragged Swift into the feud in January when he launched his $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

His attorney claimed that Swift was at the scene of a significant meeting between the two co-stars and that Lively had weaponised her friendship with Swift to take control of their film set.

After hitting Swift with an official subpoena in May, Baldoni and his legal team dropped it and their probe into her friendship with Lively later that month.

In a shocking legal twist, the director's countersuit against the famous couple was thrown out by the New York judge on Monday, along with his $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times.

The trial date for Lively and Baldoni's case has been set for March 2026.