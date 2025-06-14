Why Kanye West plans to show up at Diddy's explosive trial?

Kanye West reportedly wants to attend Sean "Diddy" Combs’ criminal trial in New York for an unexpected reason.
Ye, 47, is in New York City but hasn’t appeared in court yet. A source told CNN he’s been talking to Diddy’s 26-year-old son, Christian “King” Combs, about possibly joining the family in court once the defense starts making its case.
A close source shared with the network: “Ye has been in touch with Christian and would like to attend the trial with the family to show his support.”
Combs’ federal trial involves serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transporting individuals for prostitution. So far, several of his family members, including his sons, have been seen in court supporting him.
