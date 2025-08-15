Taylor Swift reveals what keeps her mostly preoccupied after Eras Tour

Taylor Swift opened up about her recent obsession after wrapping up her record breaking Eras Tour.

The Lover crooner is known not only for her mesmerising singing skills but also for enjoying domestic activities such as cooking, painting, sewing and, most of all, baking.

During the appearance at the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday, the So High School hitmaker revealed that she has a "different baking obsession every six months."

Taylor's confession prompted Travis to declare himself "the luckiest man in the world."

"We're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life," she admitted.

The Alchemy singer added, "The sourdough's taken over my life in a huge way. I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now."

Sharing her best creation, Swift mentioned her likeness for the regular sourdough, in addition to blueberry lemon, cinnamon swirl and cinnamon raisin.

She further said that in order to receive feedback and validation for her work, she is "baking bread and texting my friends and being like, ‘Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than you liked the other one? Like, I did the rise a little differently."

Later in podcast, Jason Kelce suggested a new baking challenge for Swift in light of her new orange-themed album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Initially, Swift seemed hesitant but after she understood the marmalade filling and the orange extract, she was convinced to take up the challenge.

The Life of a ShowGirl is set to release on October 3rd.