Taylor Swift fans dig into why ‘Life of a ShowGirl’ releases on October 3

Taylor Swift has officially announced the start of the new era.

During her appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, Swift announced the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a ShowGirl.

She also went on to explain the different aspects of the album and behind the scene moments of its making alongside revealing its release date, October 3.

Swift is famous for being a mastermind, who embeds deep meaning into even the smallest details, including something as simple as as a release date.

Upon learning the release date, Swifties on X (formerly Twitter) began to discuss the reason behind the So High School singer picked this day.

"Starting with the obvious, adding the month and day together gives you 10+3=13 !!!," a fan wrote in a thread discussing the date.

13 is famously Swift's lucky number in addition to being her birthdate, which is December 13.

Previously as per the Entertainment Weekly, the Lover crooner has admitted that, "[It's] never not annoying. Always gonna try to force a 13 into the situation. And this one was right there."

The social media user continued, "October 3rd is also international Plaid Day! This is relevant because Taylor has been seen in plaid an abnormal amount of times in the past year."

"Lastly, October 3rd is Mean Girls Day and Taylor has been widely portrayed as a mean girl in the media, and since this album seems to be about fame(!?), it would be very smart to have it come out on Mean Girls Day!" the user added.

Beyond social media theories, the outlet also highlighted other possible reasons for choosing the day.

Some speculated that the date is significant since it will be released two days before Kelce's birthday, which is on October five.

Another theory is that album featured a track called Opalite, which could refer to the gemstone opal, the official birthstone of October.

Apart from these guesses, October has been Swift’s popular month of album releases like Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).