Taylor Swift’s tribute got shock reaction from Jared Goff

Jared Goff speaks out on Taylor Swift’s surprising shout out at 'New Heights'

Jared Goff was pleasantly surprised to get a mention from Taylor Swift on her podcast debut at New Heights.

The 30-year-old Detroit Lions quarterback shared that his phone blew up with messages when the pop superstar, 35, name-dropped him in the podcast on Wednesday, August 12.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated on Thursday, August 14, Goff shared his reaction, saying, “Yeah, pretty crazy, huh? Very cool, I guess. That was a crazy couple hours last night for me and my phone. I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ But yeah, pretty cool.”

While the Anti-Hero hitmaker appeared at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, she shed light on the early phases in their relationship, revealing that she didn’t have much knowledge about football before meeting the Chiefs tight end.

“I thought it was like, Jared Goff is here, and Josh Allen’s here,” Swift recalled. “They’re gonna be like, they blow a whistle, and they go at each other, and they’re like, ‘Grr,’ and it’s like, who’s gonna win?”

However, Kelce loved explaining all the customs and traditions of NFL and now she is a superfan.

In the same episode, Swift also poked fun at the backlash she receives from “male sports fans” since she began attending the games regularly.

“As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast. And I think we all know that if there’s one thing male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens — it’s more of me,” the Grammy winner said, with her boyfriend breaking into a laughter.