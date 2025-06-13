Princess Lilibet missing from Royal website as Prince Archie gets own page

Princess Lilibet left off Royal family website while brother Archie is featured.

Princess Lilibet of Sussex may hold a royal title, but unlike her older brother Prince Archie, she remains noticeably absent from the official Royal Family website.

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, both remain featured on the royal site with dedicated "about" sections, detailed information on their titles, and official statements.

A link also directs visitors to their personal platform, Sussex.com, with a note that reads, "Information about the current work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be found on their official website."

Yet, more than five years after the couple’s royal departure widely dubbed 'Megxit' questions linger as to why Princess Lilibet, now a princess by birthright and in the line of succession, has yet to receive her own profile alongside her brother and other royal family members.

While Prince Archie enjoys his own dedicated page on the Royal Family’s official website, his younger sister is only briefly mentioned in a single sentence on her parents’ joint profile.

"The couple married in St George's Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018 and have two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex," the line reads a modest reference for a royal child who sits seventh in the line of succession.

One possible reason may be her unique circumstances, born in Santa Barbara, California in June 2021, Lilibet’s arrival was not accompanied by an official announcement from the Royal Family.