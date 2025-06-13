BTS Jin reveals name of global star he wants to collaborate with

Jin has already checked off collaborations with some of the music industry’s biggest names from Coldplay and Steve Aoki to Nicki Minaj and Charlie Puth but there’s still one dream duet on his list that has yet to happen.

In a candid moment during BuzzFeed’s The Puppy Interview, the 32-year-old K-pop sensation opened up about the one artist he still fanboys over and who actually helped shape his vocals long before his debut.

"You’ve world with some of the biggest icons like Coldplay. Who would you fanboy most over that you’ve yet to meet?" the eldest BTS star was asked as he was playing with the adorable puppies.

"I’ve only met him in passing, but i’d love to collab with Bruno Mars one day," he said, name-dropping the Die With a Smile hitmaker. "It’d be a lot of fun. I’m a huge fans of him."

The Running Wild singer went on to share that Bruno Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, played a key role in his vocal training during his pre-debut days.

"I often practiced my vocals by singing Just the Way You Are before debut, It’s one of my favourite songs," he recalled

Jin also gushed over Bruno’s recent project with BLACKPINK’s Rosé, saying, "I love APT, his recent collab with Rose, too"

The new Puppy Interview episode aired on Wednesday, June 11, the same day Jin’s fellow BTS members Jungkook and Jimin were officially discharged from their military service.

Just a day earlier, RM and V were also released, sending ARMYs into celebration mode and fueling excitement for a potential full group reunion in the near future.