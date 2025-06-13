Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship enters a less chaotic chapter

Taylor Swift is gearing up for a more relaxed NFL season with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, now that her record-breaking Eras Tour has come to an end.

For the first time since the couple started dating in 2023, Swift won't be juggling a packed tour schedule, allowing her to focus more on supporting Kelce during his upcoming season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she's not juggling a packed tour schedule," as per People magazine.

"This fall will be completely different," the insider noted. "It's the first season where she's not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar."

The couple has had to navigate their demanding careers over the past two years, including Swift's historic Eras Tour, which spanned five continents and grossed over $2 billion in ticket sales.

"The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible. It wasn't easy but they made it work," the source continued.

Now that the tour is over, Swift is expected to be more present during Kelce's upcoming season. "Her schedule is much more open now that the Eras Tour is wrapped and she's genuinely excited to have the time and flexibility to show up for Travis more consistently," the insider shared.

"Taylor plans to be at as many of his games as possible," the source said. "They've both had such demanding schedules for so long, so having this stretch of time where things aren't quite as chaotic feels like a welcome change."

As the couple continues to navigate life in the spotlight, they're finding ways to build something more grounded. "It's a chance for them to settle into more of a routine and they're both really happy about that," added the source.

With Swift's touring schedule on pause and Kelce preparing for another big season with the Chiefs, the two may finally have a chance to enjoy something simple – time together, without all the flights.