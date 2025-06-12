Lorde surprises Charli xcx with ‘ridiculous’ question in new interview

Lorde takes help from Charli xcx, Chappell Roan and Gracie Abrams for latest appearance

Lorde got an unusual dare at her recent interview and she reached out to friends, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams and Chappell Roan for help.

The 28-year-old songstress, who recently released her second single, Man Of The Year, from upcoming album, Virgins, was asked to play a game of “Sitting or Standing” during her interview on Wednesday, June 11.

The Ribs hitmaker had to guess whether her famous friends were sitting down or standing up and confirm it with a call, in BBC Radio 1 show.

Lorde first called Abrams and incorrectly guessed that she would be sitting.

She then went on to call the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker and lost the bet again by saying Roan would be sitting down.

“I’m so sorry, I’m on Radio 1, I’m doing this horrible show where they make me ask this ridiculous question,” Lorde elaborated after Roan’s confused response.

Things took a twist when Lorde called her Girl, So Confusing collaborator who immediately asked, “What is happening?” and then added, “I’m lying down.”

“I’m so hungover,” Charli xcx said which made Lorde explode into a laughter. The Apples songstress then joked, “Oh, hi everyone. I can’t believe I’m on the radio like this.”

Lorde replied, “You’re perfect. Keep lying down, I love you. I owe you.”

The Perfect Places songstress shares strong friends with all the stars she called. Roan, Abrams and Charli have all shared their love for the Grammy winner in their various interviews.