Eminem locks heads with Meta

Eminem vs Meta: Head-on collision

Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) has stood up against Meta as he has sued it over copyright infringement.

Eight Mile Style, the American rapper's publishing company, has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for alleged copyright infringement.

As per the documents accessed by E! News June 3, the case was filed in the court May 30.

Eminem has accused Meta of violating the copyright of 243 songs through the 'unauthorized storage, reproduction and exploitation' of the tracks. Moreover, applications' features such as Original Audio and Reels, lets the users and encourage them to steal his music 'without proper attribution or license'.

As part of the case filing, the record producer has sought maximum statutory damages and has asked for around $150,000 for each of the songs which sums up to a whopping $109,350,000.

Though Meta Platforms has been approached for any comments, but they declined to comment.