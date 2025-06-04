‘The Exorcist’ new sequel gets disappointing update from director

Mike Flanagan is currently promoting 'The Life of Chuck' with Tom Hiddleston

The Exorcist fans are in for a surprise as a new film is on the way.

Last year, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse announced that the fresh project has been confirmed that is going to be helmed by beloved director of the horror genre, Mike Flanagan.

Flanagan is widely known for creating Netflix original series like The Haunting Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

In June 2024, the production company publicized that the new venture is going to release on March 13, 2026.

However, a latest update has been circulating on the internet, where the director himself cleared that there is no way the horror movie will be able to make it in its scheduled date.

Mike is currently busy working on an eight-episode series named Carrie for Amazon Pime. Therefore, he would like to focus on that for now.

One of the fans on internet asked the filmmaker if the new Exorcist film is set for a March release.

To which he replied, “Production hasn’t started, we need to finish CARRIE first. No way it’s coming out next March. Nothing to worry about though.”

Universal and Blumhouse will share the new release date soon.