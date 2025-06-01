Colin Farrell unveils the affects of playing DC villain 'The Penguin'

Colin Farrell to reprise the role of Penguin in upcoming 'Batman' sequel

Colin Farrell, who rose to fame by playing the popular DC character villain Penguin, in the 2022 Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

Meanwhile, the Irish actor reprised Oz the ‘Penguin’ Cobb, the mob boss in the 2024 drama series backed by HBO Max.

This is one of Farrell’s those character’s which earned him a Golden Globe Awards.

Without a doubt, the star gave an impactful performance in The Penguin series, but it also affected him in some ways.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Colin revealed that playing a dark character like Oz can turn out to be disturbing.

He added, “If you come out of watching a film for two hours, and it’s a horrific film, and if you’ve seen cruelty take place that’s disturbed you, you’ll come out and your mood will be affected.”

According to the 49-year-old, Penguin can easily affect your mood.

“So, if you’re going into something as an actor and it’s really well designed and you feel connected to it, it can affect your mood — of course, you’re doing it 14 fucking hours a day”, he explained.

In Bruges actor will be reprising the role in upcoming Batman sequel directed by Matt Reeves, which is slated to release in 2027.