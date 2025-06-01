Travis Kelce's huge career shift makes Taylor Swift question

Travis Kelce's huge career shit makes Taylor Swift question

Travis Kelce, who has been dating music icon Taylor Swift for quite some time now, is back under the spotlight with a surprising announcement.

Travis and Jason Kelce just became the owners of the St. Joseph Goats, a Missouri indoor football team. Seemingly, it's a bold move for the 35-year-old footballer and fans are dying to know what Taylor Swift thinks about it.

The Kelce brothers, who are always close to each other, decided to team up for this new venture after Jason retired from the Eagles.

However, The brothers bought the team through their beer brand, Garage Beer, and said: "This is more than a sponsorship - it's a bold, possibly confusing leap into the world of professional sports ownership, and we couldn't be more excited."

While Jason shifts his focus to broadcasting and fatherhood with his wife Kylie, Travis is diving deeper into his business ventures.

Taylor, who’s been with Travis since the summer of 2023, just pulled off a game-changing career move. bought back the rights to her first six albums, six years after they were sold to Scooter Braun.

On her website, she shared: "I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away."

For all the Swifties eagerly waiting for Reputation TV, the Lover hitmaker revealed: "To be perfectly honest, it's the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it."

Taylor recently returned to New York after a trip to Florida to support Travis. While she’s stayed out of the spotlight lately especially with all the buzz around Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, fans are eager to see how she’ll respond to her lover's latest career move.