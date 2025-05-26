Hollywood set for big clash as two major hits set for same day release

Hollywood is seemingly set experience an epic showdown between the two hit franchises, who's new parts will be releasing on the same day.

The Avengers: Doomsday which was set premiere on May 1, 2026 has now been delayed to December 18, 2027.

The new schedule announced by Marvel coincide with same release date as on Warner Bros. Dune: Messiah.

The clash between the two films is expected to be of the similar type as seen in 2023 with the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The clash was later dubbed as ‘Barbenheimmer.’ Luckily, both films benefitted significantly at the box office due to being at the top of the list in terms of popular demand.

Fans took to social media sharing their eagerness and excitement for upcoming days.

"There’s absolutely no way we’re getting Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Messiah on the same day…" said one fan.

Another proclaimed, "Get ready for ‘Dunesday!"

"DUNESDAY is gonna be the next Barbenheimer!" echoed one more.

"Avengers Doomsday & Dune Messiah are releasing on the same day... What a time to be alive man. The new barbenheimer is here #Dunesday," a user wrote.

For the unversed, not only has the release of Doomsday been delayed, but its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars has also been pushed back from 7 May 2027 to 17 December 2027.