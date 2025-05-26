Sean 'Diddy' Combs' side hustle has earned him millions from prison: Report

Diddy continues to rake in millions despite being behind bars for almost a year

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from turning a profit.

According to a report by The U.S. Sun published May 24, the disgraced music mogul has quietly raked in $4.1 million since his sex trafficking arrest last September, all thanks to his $60 million Gulfstream G550 jet.

While his music and business ventures have crumbled, Combs’ sleek 14-seater jet has found a new life as a luxury charter for elite travellers. The black aircraft, managed by Silver Air, has been advertised on high-end broker sites like Jettly without disclosing its infamous owner.

Customers shelling out roughly $32,597 per flight are likely unaware they’re flying aboard the jailed Bad Boy Records founder’s personal plane, per the outlet.

Since landing on rental sites, the G550 has been booked at least 126 times, averaging a flight nearly every other day. In just eight months, it’s covered nearly 150,000 miles — roughly six trips around the globe — and consumed more than 136,000 gallons of fuel, emitting 1,710 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Combs even offered the jet as part of a failed $50 million bail proposal, but despite the legal blow, the aircraft continues generating serious cash.

It's currently housed at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles and registered under LOVEAIR LLC.