Elton John opens up about breaking up with fiancée in resurfaced interview

Elton John reveals the reason he split with fiancée at the beginning of his career

Elton John had a candid conversation about struggles in his love life in an interview with journalist David Frost.

John and Frost sat down for chats at different moments in the legendary musician’s career throughout several decades.

During one of the interviews, Frost asked John, “What’s the most emotional song you’ve ever done — the most meaningful, emotional song?”

“There are two very emotional songs," the Cold Heart hitmaker shared, adding, "They are also two very autobiographical songs. One’s called Someone Saved My Life Tonight.“

Detailing the story of how the song came to be, John also shared the story behind breaking off his engagement, saying, "Well, I was living with a lady for about six months who didn’t really like my music. I really liked her, but she didn’t like my music and kept telling me that I was rubbish and I’d never make it.”

He continued, “And she was always saying, ‘You’d be better off being a bank manager or something like that.’ And I was due to marry her. I got the cake and everything and the flat and the furniture."

Luckily that evening, John crossed paths with the fellow music legend Long John Baldry, whose advice proved to be life-saving for John.

He recalled Baldry saying, “‘You’re mad to get married, because she doesn’t appreciate your music.' And he knew I was totally wrapped up in music. So I went home and said, ‘That’s it. It’s off.’ And that more or less saved my life because if I’d have got married at that particular point in time, I think it would have been goodbye, Elton John.”