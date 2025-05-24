Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting incident: Armourer released from prison

Rust Armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed completes prison sentence

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, Rust armourer completes her prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

The 27-year-old got out of jail Friday, May 23.

Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March 2024 of involuntary manslaughter in the demise of Halyna Hutchins – the cinematographer.

In 2023, she was indicted on a felony charge of bringing a firearm into a New Mexico bar on October 1, 2021; maximum sentence was given to her in this case.

Moreover, she - the weapon handler who was responsible for firearms and weapons used on the film set - was acquitted of an additional charge of evidence tampering.

When the unfortunate incident happened, she was the one in charge of the loaded prop revolver used by Alec Baldwin that caused Hutchin's death in 2021.

NBC News reported that New Mexico Department of Corrections claimed that Gutierrez-Reed had been released in Arizona to a region which lies in between Nevada and California border.

The conditions of the release include dual supervision under probation as well as parole authorities as per Brittany Roembach, the spokesperson.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the parole in this case will continue till May 23, 2026.

For the unversed, Baldwin's case was dismissed in July 2024.