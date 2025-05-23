Miley Cyrus reveals what she learned from her sobriety journey

Miley Cyrus has recently reflected on her journey to sobriety and what she learned from it so far.

During an appearance on latest episode of Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, the Last Song actress said she’s “learned this about myself over the years: The sobriety is... that’s like my God.”

“I need it, I live for it. It’s changed my entire life,” stated the 32-year-old.

Looking back in her past, Miley opened up that there had been moments in her life she’s not proud of.

“They were definitely not my best moments, but they all led her to where I am today,” explained the Wrecking Ball crooner.⁠

The singer and actress noted, “Life had more to teach me.”

Miley further said, “I know I needed to fall one more time. It just never would’ve happened this way otherwise.”

The Hannah Montana star shared that the journey wasn’t easy and the emotional disturbance helped her write Flowers, the hit single that became a symbolic turning point in her life.

“There were times between last time and now, you know they hurt, I’m not proud of them, definitely not my best moments, not some of my best work—you know any of that,” pointed out the songstress.

However, Miley added, “It all led me to writing ‘Flowers,’ which then was some sort of key into the lock of all healing.”

It healed me so much,” she concluded.