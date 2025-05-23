Jennifer Aniston stalking case takes unexpected turn with another twist

The man, who has been charged with stalking Jennifer Aniston, was recently found mentally unfit to stand trial. But instead of accepting the court’s decision, he is now asking for a second opinion in court.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, from Mississippi appeared in a Hollywood mental health court behind glass. With a long gray beard and a thick blue safety smock, he looked tired and fragile.

A county-appointed psychiatrist said Carwyle is not mentally fit for trial, Deputy Public Defender Robert Krauss told the judge.

Standing near his client behind glass, Krauss added that the man wants second opinion from another psychiatrist, which he has the right to request.

However, Judge Maria Cavaluzzi of Los Angeles Superior Court agreed to the new evaluation and scheduled the next hearing for May 29.

Krauss didn’t say anything after the hearing, and neither did the prosecutor or the lawyer watching the case for the legendary actressJennifer Aniston.