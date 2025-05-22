BTS Jin swaps role with 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon finally learned that it’s not so easy to be on the other side of the desk, thanks to BTS star Jin.

As if his solo era wasn’t already fun enough, the K-pop sensation made things more exciting with a talk show takeover.

Upon returning to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 21, the Running Wild hitmaker made himself so comfortable in Studio 6B that he even switched roles with Fallon, 50.

Jin sat down for an interview with Fallon, but there was a catch: he turned the tables on the belovand grilled the beloved late-night host on his own turf.

The two swapped seats with each other, with Fallon gearing up to face the heat as Jin, 31, settles in the interview chair.

This marked the eldest BTS star’s second solo appearance on Fallon’s show following his debut late last year, which made him extra cosy as he transformed the stage into a giant bed for his performance of “Don’t Say You Love Me,” the lead single from his just-released second solo EP Echo.

Jin dropped the seven-track project, the follow-up to his November debut solo EP Happy, on Friday, May 16.

For the unversed, Jin embarked on his solo journey after getting discharged from his military services on June 12, 2024, followed by J Hope, who was discharged on October 17, 2024, while the other members Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM and V, are busy with their duties.