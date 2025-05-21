Prince William, Kate make first statement after prestigious honour from US

Prince William, Kate Middleton release first statement after prestigious honour from US

The Prince and Princess of Wales received delightful news as the couple has been recognised for a rare joint honour.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have been actively making efforts in “modernising royal philanthropy” were lauded as the have been named as TIME100 Philanthropy honorees for 2025.

Soon after Kensington Palace had shared an update from William and Kate, as the future King and Queen performed an important task on behalf of King Charles.

“Lovely to meet so many inspiring guests from all over the UK at today’s Garden Party!” the statement read, following the event hosted at Buckingham Palace by William and Kate.

Meanwhile, in a tribute published in TIME magazine, reporter Harry Booth penned that as William and Kate are inching closer to the throne, they have positioned themselves in a less than traditional role.

He noted that the “modern royal agenda, though, suggests priorities have shifted”.

The reporter stated that the royal couple are “less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues, tackling homelessness and rural mental health through their Royal Foundation and spotlighting innovative solutions to climate change through the Earthshot Prize, an environmental award founded by William in 2020.”

The news comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were named in the Top 100 list of most influential people in 2021.

Moreover, Meghan recently was invited to speak at the TIME100 summit in New York, where she discussed her businesses.