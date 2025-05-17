Dakota Johnson wants to 'block out' memory of first meeting with Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal to collaborate with Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans in upcoming film

Pedro Pascal and Dakota Johnson are gearing up to be the new favourite on-screen couple among fans.

The duo is all set to mark their appearance together in Celine Song’s upcoming romantic comedy film, Materialists.

Recently Pascal interviewed Johnson for Elle UK, where he asked about their first meeting.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star, when started to recall about the memory, The Last of Us actor insisted that it was their second meeting she was talking about as they had first met 10 years earlier.

The 50-year-old explained, “It was the Golden Globes 2014. It wasn’t during the ceremony; it was the after bit, when they usher you out and you go directly into some kind of HBO party.”

“You knew Sarah (Paulson) and so met me, and you were on your own. They probably wouldn’t give you a plus one. So, we banded together, and we looked after you.”

Dakota, 35, after hearing to the story, said that she doesn’t remember the meeting and expressed that she would like to block the memory.

She responded, “That’s so crazy that I don’t remember meeting you there. It feels like something substantial happened to me that night and I’m blocking it out.”

The upcoming 2025 film also features Chris Evans in a pivotal role. Materialists is set to release on June 13.