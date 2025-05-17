Josh Freese reacts to Foo Fighters firing, ‘not angry-just a bit shocked’

Josh Freese reacts to Foo Fighters letting go of drummer

Josh Freese is hitting pause on his time with the Foo Fighters—and no, he didn’t see it coming either.

The veteran drummer took to Instagram to reveal that the band, fronted by Dave Grohl, decided to part ways with him, leaving fans (and Freese himself) "surprised."

“The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they’ve decided ‘to go in a different direction with their drummer.’ No reason was given,” Freese shared with a dash of honesty and a hint of head-scratching.

Despite the unexpected call, Freese kept things classy, expressing gratitude for the experience.

“I enjoyed the past two years, both on and off stage, and wish them nothing but the best and continued success,” he added, showing nothing but support for the rock icons.

But even rock 'n' roll veterans can be caught off guard.

“In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band,” he wrote. “So while I’m not angry—just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I’m fine.”

That’s the spirit of a true pro.

Freese, known for his work with legendary acts like The Vandals, Devo, Guns N’ Roses, and A Perfect Circle, joined Foo Fighters in 2023, helping the band navigate a new chapter. And if history’s any clue, this isn’t the last we’ll hear from him—or his sticks.