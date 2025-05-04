Is Taylor Swift making a return to Met Gala with Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift sparks speculations of first Met Gala appearance since 2016

Taylor Swift might be coming back stronger than a 90s trend!

The 35-year-old pop superstar has fueled her fans’ hopes for a Met Gala comeback this year, alongside her beau Travis Kelce.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker made her last appearance at the high-profile fashion event in 2016, where she created history with her “Bleachella” look, flaunting her platinum bob.

The appearance became important for the Swifties because that night supposedly marked her first meeting, with to-be boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Now, three years after her split with Alwyn, fans are hoping Swift makes her comeback to the star-studded event taking place on Monday, May 5th.

Although the 14-time-Grammy winner has been laying low since the beginning of this year, her boyfriend was spotted in New York City ahead of Met Gala.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s appearance made fans believe that he is about to make his Met Gala debut this year, which reportedly has several athletes on the guestlist, including LeBron James who is an honorary chair at the event.

This comes after an inside source shared a glimpse into Swift and Kelce’s private life, sharing that “She finds him the most romantic man she has ever been with, and he is all about making her comfortable.”

The DailyMail source added, “Taylor does not have a cook, she enjoys eating good food, which she cooks herself.”