'Another Simple Favor' director ready to break ONE rule for Jason Statham

Paul Feig believes Jason Statham is the 'greatest' actor

Paul Feig director of popular films like Heat and Ghostbusters has showed willingness to break his rule The Beekeeper star Jason Statham.

Feig has never made any installments to his films and has openly admitted that he doesn’t do sequels because they are 'hard' to do.

But in a recent interview, Paul revealed which one of his movies he would like to make a sequel to.

In conversation to HeyUGuys, A Simple Favor creator added that would love to make another movie of, Spy.

"I mean, if there was ever going to be another movie that'll have a sequel, it'll probably be 'Spy”, he added.

The 2015 action-comedy film starred Statham along with Melissa McCarthy, Jude Law, Rose Byrne and Miranda Hart in key roles.

While Feig is willing to make a new entry for his hit film, he also has one major condition for it.

The Bridesmaid director says that he will only make a sequel if the The Transporter actor agrees to come on-board.

The 62-year-old filmmaker stated, "There's no 'Spy' without Jason Statham, and I love him to death. He's the greatest."

Statham was last seen in film A Working Man, directed by David Ayer.