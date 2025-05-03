Bob Dylan to display his most 'resonating' art works in London

Bob Dylan explains thought behind his original paintings

Bob Dylan, one of the best-selling musicians of all time, is now going to impress fans and art lovers with some of his most unique paintings.

The 83-year-old will be displaying some of his art pieces in London with all having ‘emotional resonance’.

Dylan is set to showcase 97 original portraits at Halcyon Gallery that will carry characters, scenarios, and objects.

The series named as 'Point Blank' includes paintings of couples, sportsmen, women, people playing instruments, rooms and places.

All these original depictions were created by Bob in between 2021 and 2022 that will now be displaying in London on May 3.

The Nobel Prize for Literature winner described his works as "living, breathing entities that have emotional resonance, colours used as weapons and mood setters, a means of storytelling.”

While shedding light on his extremely precious work, Blowin’ In The Wind vocalist shared the idea he had behind portraying these canvases.

According to RTE, Bob said, "The idea was not only to observe the human condition, but to throw myself into it with great urgency.”

The American singer finds peace in painting as he says that his art works are a way to ‘relax and refocus a restless mind’ during his tough schedules.