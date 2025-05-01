'Now You See Me 3' actor seems to have hard time adjusting with 'new recruit'

Dominic Sessa's addresses reason of tension between his and Jesse Eisenberg's character

Now You See 3’s first look has been unveiled in a trailer, and it looks like some characters are having a hard time adjusting with the new ones.

For instance, the newly release trailer showcases Jesse Eisenberg’s character 'Daniel Atlas' recruiting new generation of illusionist for a fresh complex magic trick.

As they are all forced to join the original 'Four Horsemen', there seem a little tussle between Atlas and new recruit, Bosco played by Dominic Sessa.

The 22-year-old has addressed why him, and Atlas are finding it hard to adjust with each other.

According to him, Bosco is also the face of his group, who is fighting for space just like Atlas.

In conversation with Screen Rant, Dominic stated, “I think my character in particular is sort of trying to fill his shoes in a way. We're fighting for the same space because that's how Atlas has existed in this series; he's the face, and people take his lead.”

He continued, “He also has that self-righteous attitude towards himself, and I think Bosco definitely shares that a little bit, which maybe creates a bit of a conflict between them.”

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t will reunite the original cast of the franchise including Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Woodey Harrelson, Morgan Freeman and Eisenberg.

The film is slated to hit theatres on November 14.