Travis Kelce shocking move reveals twist in Taylor Swift, Blake Lively rift

Travis Kelce’s shocking move has recently sparked a new twist in Taylor Swift and Blake Lively drama.

The singer’s beau reportedly unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram amid Blake Lively and Taylor’s rumoured feud.

On April 27, the fans were quick to notice that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end no longer followed the Deadpool star on the social media platform.

However, Ryan still followed Travis on social media as of Monday, April 28.

Before Blake’s drama with Taylor, Travis and Ryan followed each other and the former would even like the actor’s social media posts.

A source close to Travis and Taylor revealed to PEOPLE that the NFL star showed his support for Taylor and he wanted to put the whole drama behind him.

“Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point and that their friendship wasn't done for good,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Taylor was hurt by this situation, so she's relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn't something she took lightly.”

Travis, on the other hand, could not come to terms with the rumoured feud and held a grudge after the situation caused pain to his singer girlfriend.

It is pertinent to mention that Travis and Ryan started following each other on Instagram in August 2023, the same time when the football star began dating Taylor.

For the unversed, Blake was the longtime friend of Taylor since 2015.