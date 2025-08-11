My Chemical Romance announces 'Black Parade' UK tour dates

My Chemical Romance is returning to the U.K. after three years

The Black Parade is headed to the U.K!

My Chemical Romance has announced that they’re bringing their Long Live the Black Parade tour to London’s Wembley Stadium next summer, marking MCR’s first time back in the U.K. since 2022.

The beloved rock band — consisting of brothers Gerard Way (lead singer) and Mikey Way (bassist), Ray Toro (lead guitarist), and Frank Iero (rhythm guitarist (bass) — first broke the exciting news in a teaser clip over the weekend.

They later confirmed the dates in an Instagram update, revealing a two-day show at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 10 and July 11, 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a poster featuring iconic British landmarks in the backdrop.

MCR kicked off the Long Live the Black Parade tour back in July in Seattle, Washington. The North American leg of the tour will conclude on September 13.

In addition to the U.K., the band’s 2026 slate so far includes a two-day stop at Mexico City.

MCR was formed in 2001 and garnered a huge fanbase that remained loyal to the band even after their 2013 breakup.

Their 2006 album, The Black Parade — on which the tour is based — has long been a fan-favourite. So, it only made sense for the band to continue to honour the cult classic when they finally reunited in 2019.