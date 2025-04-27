Travis Kelce teases Taylor Swift by partying with her 'crush'

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, finally broke his cover despite making a conscious effort to lay low since his upsetting Super Bowl loss in February.

The NFL star ditched his famous girlfriend to party hard with his brother Jason Kelce and Swift’s "crush" in Las Vegas.

The Kelce brothers were seen enjoying an intense card game with Justin Timberlake in a video posted on the former NSYNC band member’s golf brand’s official Instagram account on Saturday, April 26.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sported a quarter-sleeved cardigan over a black shirt and accessorised his look with a silver chain, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

As for his elder brother, the 37-year-old rocked a colourful patterned vest over a white shirt and opted for a straw hat.

Meanwhile, the SexyBack singer was clad in an all-black outfit featuring a black shirt layered with a matching blazer and sunglasses.

The Friends With Benefits actor completed his chic look with a silver bracelet, chain and wristwatch.

With wide grins on their faces, it was clear from the video that the boys had an absolute blast that night.

It’s worth noting that Swift, 35, was noticeably absent from the all boys' rendezvous. However, there’s no bad blood between her and Timberlake, 44, just a friendly and supportive bond.

Over the years, the "Prince of Pop" and the Cruel Summer singer have shared the stage and expressed mutual respect for one another which is evident from an instance from 2013, when the Love Story songstress referred to Timberlake as her "musical crush" and gushed about his shout-out at the Summertime Ball.