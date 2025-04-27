Holly Willoughby refuses to let kidnap plot define her future

The horrifying kidnap and murder plot against Holly Willoughby, orchestrated by Essex security guard Gavin Plumb, is the focus of a new TV documentary.

Despite the ordeal, a source close to Holly says the mum of three is determined not to let the terrifying incident retraumatize her.

The Plot To Kill Holly Willoughby is se to air next week on Channel 5, coinciding with the second anniversary of the collapse of her and Phillip Schofield's iconic 14-year partnership on This Morning.

Insiders reveal that Holly, ow, 44, is determined to leave the darkness behind and prioritise her health and happiness.

'She is a very strong woman. As far as she concerned, it happened, it's in the past, and she wants to get on with her life and move on, ' a source claimed.

'She's haunted by the past but she won't be retraumatised by it. She feels the same about the whole Phillip Schofield thing at This Morning-it happened, it's over, move on.'

Gavin Plumb was found guilty in July 2024 of soliciting murder and inciting kidnap and rape. He received a life sentence with a minimum term of 16 years before being eligible for parole.