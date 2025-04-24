Mike Tindall swaps Chapel for chat in surprise move after Easter absence with Zara

Mike Tindall made a powerful comeback to Instagram this week, days after he and wife Zara Tindall were notably absent from the Royal Family's Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

While senior royals including King Charles and Queen Camilla led the traditional gathering, and were joined by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, the Tindalls were nowhere in sight.

Their absence was especially noticeable as the Princess Royal, Zara's mother, attended the event with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence-but without either of her children or grandchildren.

Breaking his social media silence on Wednesday evening, Mike posted two new clips form his popular podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, which he co-hosts with James Haskell and Alex Payne.

One featured English cricket coach Craig White, while the other spotlighted Stephen Donald, the New Zealand rugby star famed for his match-winning kick in the 2021 World Cup.

Though no explanation was given for the couple's absence from the Easter celebration, the Tindalls were recently spotted in Bahrain with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Peter Phillips-fuelling speculation that a scheduling conflict may have kept them away from the Windsor service.

They were not the only high-profile royals missing. Prince William and Princess Kate, along with their three children--George, Charlotte, and Louis also skipped the annual church appearance.