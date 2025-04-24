Ryan Reynolds reflects on key takeaways from ‘Green Lantern’ failure

Ryan Reynolds reflects on key takeaways from ‘Green Lantern’s failure

Ryan Reynolds has recently reflected on major lessons he learned from Green Lantern failure at the box office.

Speaking on stage at the 2025 Time100 Summit on April 23, the Deadpool & Wolverine star revealed he learned “all the most amazing lessons I could ever have in the creative space from that movie,” via The Hollywood Reporter.

Ryan explained, “On that movie, I saw a lot of money being spent on special effects and all sorts of stuff. And I remember suggesting, ‘we could write a scene in the movie where people talk. I don't know. There could be a fun exchange of dialogue. It doesn't cost anything.’”

Therefore, the Free Guy actor opened up that the biggest lesson he learned from the movie was “character over spectacle”.

“I look back now, it's what really shapes my point of view,” remarked the 48-year-old.

Meanwhile Ryan added, “The greatest superpower I ever had in my life, I’m not saying about just my career or anything, was knowing who I am.”

For the unversed, Ryan portrayed DC Comics superhero Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in the 2011 movie.

It also introduced the actor to his now-wife, Blake Lively, who played his love interest, Carol Ferris.

However, it is pertinent to note that Green Lantern is considered as one of the worst comic-book adaptations ever, with 25% critics score and a 45% audience rating on Rotten HoTomatoes.