Demi Moore explains how ‘ageing’ is different from ‘being old’

Demi Moore has recently opened up that ageing and being old are two different things.

Speaking at the Time100 Summit on April 23, the Songbird actress responded to a question about women in their 50s, 60s, 70s being celebrated and recognised in Hollywood.

Demi noted that things are “very different” today than they would’ve been in the past.

“I think that there was a sense of things ending at a certain point as opposed to the reality, which is just that we’re evolving, it’s not ending,” explained the 62-year-old.

The Love Sonia actress said, “I have thought recently about this idea that ageing and being old are not the same thing.”

“And somehow, we’ve confused that and that ageing actually is a tremendous gift,” stated Demi.

The Blind actress pointed out that she “would not trade — you could not pay me to be 21. As good as it might sound, it was torture!”

However, Demi added she’s “in a peaceful space of acceptance and freedom” that she wouldn’t change.

During her conversation, The Substance actress reflected on her Oscar loss to Mikey Madison after being called the frontrunner during awards season.

“I think that would be nice. I can’t say I would be mad at it,” continued Demi.

Interestingly, the Margin Call actress mentioned, “The question is, ‘Should I have won?’ It is certainly not the perspective of how I hold it because I didn’t.”

“And I really do subscribe to this idea that everything in life is happening for me, not to me,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, The Ghost actress added, “Of course, there’s disappointment but the message here is that there’s more work to be done, that this issue is not complete.”