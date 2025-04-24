Ozzy Osbourne goes back to basics for last performance

Ozzy Osbourne reveals preparation for upcoming concert

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up for the epic return, as the singer begins ‘training from scratch’ ahead of his Back to The Beginning concert.

The Paranoid hitmaker, who last performed in 2018, is all set to take the stage for his final concert, which will be held at Birmingham’s Villa Park on July 5.

On the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks, the 76-year-old told co-host Billy Morrison about his preparation for the big event.

Speaking exclusively, he said, “I’m in heavy training for this [Back To The Beginning concert in Birmingham, United Kingdom] that’s coming up [in early July]. I haven’t done anything for – this will be seven years [since I played a full concert], and so I’ve been through all this surgery. It really is starting from scratch.”

Talking about his routine, Ozzy explained, “Well, it’s endurance training. The first thing to go when you’re laid up is your stamina, so believe it or not, I’m doing two sets of three-minute walks a day and weight training. I’ve gotta get going, you know. I’m waking up in my body. I mean, three minutes to you, for instance, is nothing, but I’ve been laying on my back recovering from umpteen surgeries.”

The Dreamer singer, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and has been dealing with multiple neck and spinal issues, is expected to perform from a throne.

Nevertheless, Ozzy shared that he plans to join in with “bits and pieces” of the show.

The highly anticipated concert will also feature performances from other major artists, including Metallica, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns ‘N Roses, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, Korn star Jonathan Davis, Anthrax, and Wolfgang Van Halen.

For the unversed, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his Parkinson’s disease in 2020.