Meghan Markle makes statement just hours after William, Kate’s message

Meghan Markle, who is set to make a major appearance at a prestigious star-studded event, made a statement to mark an important day just hours after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s message.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share an update with her 2.7 million followers.

Sharing a short video clip from her garden in Montecito mansion, the former Suits actress marked Earth Day, which is observed around the world on April 22nd.

She wrote atop the video, “About this morning... The best sound to wake up to. Happy Earth Day.”

In the scenic video, sounds of chirping birds were heard from the garden. The clip seemed to resonate a similar theme from William and Kate’s message.

Meghan’s IG story came just a few hours after the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a delightful video shot by William’s Earthshot Prize.

In the video, global ambassador for the project, Robert Irwin, had joined Earthshot Prize winner Voronova to guess the animals from the sounds.

William, like his father King Charles, as been an advocate for protecting the environment and started the Earthshot Prize to find practical solutions to address the planet's most pressing issues.

Prince Harry’s wife has been invited to the TIME100 Summit which is to be held on Wednesday, April 23, in New York City. The TIME100 Gala will take place the following day.