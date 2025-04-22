Sebastian Stan reflects on how difficult it is nowadays to have any 'privacy'

Sebastian Stan has shed light on how difficult it is these days to keep your personal life away from limelight.
The 42-year-old, who recently appeared in historical drama movie The Apprentice along with Jeremy Strong, tends to keep his personal life private.
He has been dating the Malignant star Annabelle Wallis for the past three years and somehow managed to keep their romance low profile.
But lately Stan shared that it is getting tough nowadays to have privacy.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor opened, “I feel like it’s really difficult nowadays to be able to have any privacy whatsoever.”
While referring to his relationship with partner Wallis, Sebastian stated, “It’s the one part of my life that I try to keep somewhat for myself, even though it sort of ends up being out there.”
Famous for her roles in Peaky Blinders, The Mummy and Annabelle, the 40-year-old actress and the Thunderbolts* star first sparked romance in 2022 after they were spotted spending quality time together at Robert Pattinson’s birthday bash in New York City.
They made pretty noticeable appearance together at the Berlin Film Festival in 2024.
