Prince Andrew's latest 'forceful' act creates problem for King Charles

King Charles III's latest decision about Prince Andrew has sparked reactions amid Prince William and Kate Middleton's absence from the royal event.

The Duke of York returned to the spotlight with his surprise appearance with King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royals at Easter Sunday service in Windsor in absence of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who preferred to celebrate the event with their children.

Prince Andrew triggered a new debate with a "forceful" gesture at St George's Chapel when he overtook the Dean of Windsor in the procession behind the King and the Queen.

Royal commentator Robert Hardman noted that once the monarch stepped in the chapel, "the Duke of York then stepped immediately behind them, overtaking the man in charge, the Dean of Windsor, the Rt Rev Christopher Cocksworth".

"Here was a forceful reminder that, in this company at least, the Duke was first in the line of succession," Hardman told the Mail.

In one of the pictures, shared by media outlets, the King is seen looking at the the Duke while heading to the chapel.

King Charles III is seemingly in tension about ongoing drama within the family as the Prince and Princess of Wales also remained absent from the event while Andrew attempted to assert his dominance during the service.

"Prince Andrew's body language made this look like his debutante's coming out ball as he performed a kind royal quick-step to appear back in the role of second son to the late Queen," according to Body language expert Judi James.

James noted that Andrew positioned himself "in the gap in the middle of the group" with "his legs splayed in a pose of confidence".