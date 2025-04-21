Sarah Ferguson makes first statement after Easter outing with Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson made first delightful statement after joint public appearance with Prince Andrew on Easter.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of York joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other key members of the royal family for a church service at St. George's Chapel, located in Windsor Castle, on April 20.

Sarah took it to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo of her, in which she was seen beaming with joy while riding a bicycle.

Moreover, the former working royal released pictures of beautiful flowers, marking the religious festival.

She wrote, "Happy Easter to all! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and a little bit of chocolate."

Sarah and Andrew's outing with the royals raised eyebrows as the royal fans were not expecting the former couple at the royal event.

Additionally, the service was attended by Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, along with their children.

Princess Beatrice was photographed with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozz, and Princess Eugenie with her life partner Jack Brooksbank. Notably, Edward and Sophie's son James, Earl of Wessex, was also present at the St. George's Chapel.